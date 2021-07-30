Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce earnings per share of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.81. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,580%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

