easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

