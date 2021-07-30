TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $806.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 150,011 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

