Societe Generale Increases Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target to C$71.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Societe Generale from C$55.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

