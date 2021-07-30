Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Braskem by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 77,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Braskem by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.60. Braskem S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

