Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 20,770 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 179.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.72. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $858,526.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,990.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

