Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $707,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

