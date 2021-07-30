Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $132.00 at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $125.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.08. Starbucks has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

