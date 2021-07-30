TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$104.95 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$140.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFII. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

