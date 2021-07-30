Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $181.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $120.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is 1.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.