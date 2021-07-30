salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total value of $4,967,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $4,835,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $4,777,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total value of $4,852,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,863,200.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $4,895,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00.

CRM opened at $244.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $187.37 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.