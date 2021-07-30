HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 352%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of HFC opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $9,623,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

