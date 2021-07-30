Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DVDCF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $13.30 price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.