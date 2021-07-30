Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CEO Alfred Altomari Acquires 26,200 Shares

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alfred Altomari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

AGRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

