State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,554 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $65.40 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

