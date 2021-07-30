State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in News were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 771.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of News by 194.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -273.08 and a beta of 1.56. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

