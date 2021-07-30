Head to Head Review: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Workday and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 0 7 19 0 2.73 Zynga 1 1 11 0 2.77

Workday presently has a consensus target price of $273.65, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Zynga’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynga is more favorable than Workday.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Zynga shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Workday has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -3.81% -0.14% -0.05% Zynga -15.48% -1.33% -0.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workday and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $4.32 billion 13.46 -$282.43 million ($0.50) -470.50 Zynga $1.97 billion 5.63 -$429.40 million ($0.02) -510.50

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workday, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Workday beats Zynga on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides cloud spend management solutions; a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. In addition, the company offers Workday applications serving industries, such as healthcare, higher education, and professional services. It serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries; and educational institutions, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

