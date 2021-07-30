Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,265,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $74,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 76,893 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.