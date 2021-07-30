Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $188.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.08.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS stock opened at $158.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.