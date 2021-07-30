Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Cavco Industries worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.79. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.41 target price (down from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

