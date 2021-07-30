Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,518 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

