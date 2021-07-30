Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $68.79 and last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 204055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.49.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.