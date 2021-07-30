Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Shares of TDOC opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,996,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

