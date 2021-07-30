Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $230.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,063,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,834,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.