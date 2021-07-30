Morgan Stanley Has $79.49 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 138.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $79,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,898,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,629,000 after buying an additional 40,512 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 107.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 120,207 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

