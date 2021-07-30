Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Waste Connections worth $75,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,073,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 306,083 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.54 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.