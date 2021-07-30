Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 211,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,389,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $19,084,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $14,284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $11,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after buying an additional 929,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

