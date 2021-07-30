Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ELMS. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Analyst Recommendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

