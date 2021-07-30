Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ELMS. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

