Tenable’s (TENB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s previous close.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

TENB opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,498.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $787,722.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $8,271,229 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Tenable by 142.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Tenable by 53.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

