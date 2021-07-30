Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $78,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after buying an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,131,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $172.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $172.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

