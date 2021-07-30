Morgan Stanley Increases Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $52.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

GOLF stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

