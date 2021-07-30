Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,305 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 710,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 355,289 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Amphenol by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,785,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,786,000 after acquiring an additional 832,805 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $5,143,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Amphenol by 238.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 56,985 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amphenol by 157.6% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 151,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 92,639 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

