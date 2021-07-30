Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 136.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.55 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

