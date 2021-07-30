Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in DISH Network by 33.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $2,537,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $2,654,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 456,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $7,125,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

