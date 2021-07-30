Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,945 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

