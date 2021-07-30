Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $928,000 Position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Separately, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

DIVB stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.36.

