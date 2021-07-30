Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAD. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of EFAD stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.42. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40.

