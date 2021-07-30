Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Deluxe by 289.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Deluxe by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

