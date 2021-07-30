AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,403 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chimerix by 9.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

