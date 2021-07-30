Man Group plc Has $1.62 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235,607 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UGI by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

