California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 229.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ambarella by 117.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 125.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $97.12 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.60.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

