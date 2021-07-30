Man Group plc Buys 22,248 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 592.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,248 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after buying an additional 1,599,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after buying an additional 315,146 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $81.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.