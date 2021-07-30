RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $43,122,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 74.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

