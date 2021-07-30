Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 245 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 34.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $232.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.13.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

