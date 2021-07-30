Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 79,868 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 321,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter.

RMM opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $189,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,213.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

