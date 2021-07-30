Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

LOPE opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.