Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Magnite were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,226 shares of company stock worth $8,008,965 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of MGNI opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.