California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,071 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of M.D.C. worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.38. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several research firms have commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

