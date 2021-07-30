66,209 Shares in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 191,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

MEDNAX stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

