Man Group plc Buys 54,285 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 680.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.06. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

